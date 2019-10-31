Who is standing in Chichester at the next general election?

Voters will be heading to the polls just weeks before Christmas.
On Tuesday, MPs voted for a snap general election – on Thursday December 12.
In Chichester, Conservative Gillian Keegan has been the MP since 2017, succeeding Andrew Tyrie.
She will be defending a majority 22,621 votes.
Here is a list of the candidates confirmed so far standing for election next month in Chichester:
Brexit Party - Teresa Desantis
Conservatives – Gillian Keegan
Green Party - Heather Barrie
Labour has not yet selected a candidate
Liberal Democrats – Kate O’Kelly
