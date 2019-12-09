Whitehouse Farm development - detailed plans for 141 new homes west of Chichester submitted

Detailed plans for 141 new homes west of Chichester within the Whitehouse Farm development have been submitted.

Developers already have outline planning permission for 750 homes, with the second phase of another 850 due to take the total number of units built on site to 1,600.

The first two housing parcels within the first phase have been granted full approval.

Miller Homes’ reserved matters application for 73 homes was approved at the start of October, while Linden Homes’ first application for 91 homes was permitted a month later.

Now plans for the third parcel, which is in the north-western corner of the site, have been submitted by Linden Homes for 141 homes.

A total of 98 will be sold on the open market and 43 will be affordable.

There would be nine-one bed homes, 43 two-bedroom units, 56 three-bed dwellings and 33 homes with four or more bedrooms.

According to the application: “Overall, the proposed development within Part 1 Parcel 3C responds to the site’s unique opportunities and constraints and will deliver a development that accords with the outline masterplan principles as well as the approved architectural design strategy.

“It delivers a good mix of family housing, which are well connected to the wider green infrastructure and future amenities of the masterplan and provides future connections to other phases of the masterplan development.

“The proposed development ensures that the existing trees are respected within the development integrating itself within its context and proposed landscaping in-line with the approved parameter plans and the challenging areas of topography.

“Sustainable features such as solar panels have been added to the site in line with the principles of the architectural strategy, with pedestrian and cycle permeability and connectivity prioritised to encourage walking and cycling within the site.”

To comment visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/02819/REM.