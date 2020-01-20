Wagamama restaurant could be coming to Crawley

A Wagamama restaurant could be set to open in Crawley.

A planning application has been submitted for a unit in the Crawley Leisure Park currently occupied by Frankie and Bennie’s.

Plans for a Wagamama in Crawley

Last year the The Restaurant Group, which owns a chain of British restaurants and pubs, announced plans to close a number of locations.

It also unveiled proposals for more than a dozen of these Frankie and Bennie’s restaurants to be converted to the Wagamama brand, which was bought out by the group in 2018.

The Crawley location looks set to be one of these locations.

The application to Crawley Borough Council is requesting permission for four fascia signs, one menu totem and a digital screen all with Wagamama branding.

The chain is almost 30 years old with the first branch opening in London back in 1992.

According to its website: “Kaizen, meaning ‘good change’ is the philosophy that sits right at our heart. It shapes every dish we create, and pushes us to find better ways in all that we do. We’re restless spirits forever creating and making things better.

“We’ve been practising kaizen since 1992, when we opened our first doors in London’s Bloomsbury, inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars and a celebration of Asian food, Wagamama burst into life. We set out to create a unique way of eating bringing the fresh, nourishing, flavours of Asia to all.

“That was over 25 years ago now: two whole decades to sharpen skills and refine recipes, to play with spices and discover tastes. We continue to get better with every day.”