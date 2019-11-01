‘Visible difference in Bognor’ after work by BID team

A ‘visible difference’ has been made to Bognor Regis town centre due to the work of its Business Improvement District (BID).

Arun District Council’s Bognor Regis regeneration subcommittee were given an update by Paul Wells on the BID’s recent activities on Monday night (October 28).

The four key objectives of the BID are for a well-known town centre, a welcoming town centre, an active town centre at night and better parking.

The work of the business crime reduction partnership was mentioned, and in particular the business warden who amongst other things was helping to reduce shoplifting and patrolling the multi-storey car park.

Mr Wells described how there had been a ‘considerable drop’ over the last six to eight months in some of the problems the town centre had been experiencing.

He said: “It’s not just about delivering events but cleaning up areas of the town that have been issues for many years.”

Work was ongoing to improve the town centre market on Thursday and Saturdays. He explained: “We are gradually getting that back on a good standing.

“We are getting lots of enquiries from new stallholders.”

He described how a flourishing market was a ‘good footfall generator’.

One of the current issues the BID is looking to tackle is cycling in London Road.

Mr Wells said: “A lot of people are quite careful with how they cycle but we get a lot of people who will ride roughshod through London Road with no due care or attention to pedestrians.”

Councillors praised the BID’s efforts.

Elaine Stainton (Con, Felpham West) said the BID team’s work has been ‘absolutely amazing’ and congratulated Mr Wells on a ‘job very well done’.

Mr Wells replied: “It’s not just me, there’s a whole team behind it.”

Jim Brooks (Ind, Marine) added: “There’s a visible difference in the town. It’s noticeable and that took some doing.”

Tony Dixon (Ind, Aldwick East) added: “From a standing start they have got some real forward momentum going now.”

On parking, Mr Wells said they should be trying to encourage use of the multi-storey and extra signs were planned to make it more visible.

He felt the district council should be looking at overhauling the lifts, making the exit less tight and improving lighting especially in the stairwells.

Cllr Brooks added: “It should be the prime car park, it should be pulling people in.”

Mr Wells concluded by calling the town centre ‘vibrant’ with a good range of shops.

