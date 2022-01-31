‘Very helpful step forward’ on setting up Chichester citizens’ assembly to address climate crisis

As part of the council’s work on a Climate Emergency Action Plan, a Citizens’ Assembly was proposed in January 2020.

Its members were to be tasked with making detailed recommendations on climate change mitigation.

The idea was then dropped by the council, largely because of concerns over costs and how many people could actually be involved.

East Pallant House, Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR2007221 SUS-200722-111704001

During a meeting of the council on Tuesday (January 25), Mr Hibberd’s plea for a meeting to discuss the assembly and ‘iron out any misunderstandings’ about what it would involve, was accepted.

He told the meeting: “I do truly believe that, with full understanding, you will fully support a Citizens’ Assembly to address the climate crisis and see their potential to address the many other issues of our time.”

Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment, told him: “Whilst I can make no commitment to meeting your broader request that the council should hold a Citizens’ Assembly, I’m nevertheless quite open to having a face-to-face discussion with you about this and to enable a shared understanding of our respective concerns and points of view.”

The news was welcomed by Liberal Democrat and Green councillors.