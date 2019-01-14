Two Yapton developments could add another 550 homes to the village

Two new Yapton developments totalling 550 homes could be approved by councillors next week.

Gleeson Strategic Land is seeking permission for 250 homes west of Bilsham Road, while Landlink Estates has submitted a scheme for 300 homes on another parcel of land east of Drove Lane.

Bilsham Road 250 homes planned for Yapton

Both outline applications are due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee on Wednesday January 23.

A total of 123 objections have been received to the Bilsham Road scheme raising concerns such as sustainability, surface water and drainage, loss of green space and countryside, impact on roads and infrastructure as well as the effect on biodiversity and ecology.

Meanwhile 114 letters were sent in objection to the council for the Drove Lane plans raising many of the same points.

According to planning officers, who have recommended approval in both cases subject to conditions: “The proposed developments are deemed to have been comprehensibly planned by virtue of the approach which as been adopted and the documentation which has been submitted in support of the planning application.”

They describe how both developments have been designed in tandem, with a joined-up approach reflected in the approach to infrastructure provision and mitigation.

Although the internal layouts would be subject to reserved matters applications the illustrative plans show a village street running through the centre of the strategic allocation linking Bilsham Road with Drove Lane.

The applications identify a number of character areas throughout the development with different design principles for each.

Contributions towards infrastructure would be secured if the schemes are approved, including a £1million ring-fenced for improvements to the Oystercatcher junction and £86,850 towards a pedestrian/cycle route between Yapton and Barnham.