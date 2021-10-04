Two-bed Shoreham home appeal dismissed

Plans were submitted in December 2020 to build a two-storey house on Victoria Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, next to the former railway line.

But ADC refused permission in April this year saying it would be out of character with the surrounding area due to its size, appearance and location and could go against the Adur Local Plan.

The applicant, who also owns a home opposite the site, lodged an appeal with the planning inspector.

The original design

The appeal was refused last month with the inspector backing ADC’s decision to refuse planning permission.

According to the inspector, the house would ‘harm the character and

appearance of the surrounding area’ and they agreed this could contradict the local plan.

Designs were previously amended which saw the footprint of the house reduced and the number of bedrooms taken down from three to two.

Designs were amended further on advice of ADC, so that the house would have a more traditional feel – this saw a complete change from the original, contemporary designs.

But this was still refused and council planning officers noted the contemporary design remained ‘overtly different from the traditional, existing street scene’.

This followed multiple objections from Victoria Road residents who cited the ‘poor state’ of the existing road, potential noise, and the proposed appearance of the house.