Tributes to Crawley councillor Charles Petts - a ‘dear friend and colleague’

Crawley councillor Charles Petts has died.

Mr Petts, 52, passed away peacefully at St Catherine’s Hospice on Monday evening, the borough council has confirmed. His son was with him.

He had been unwell for some time.

Mr Petts had served as a Conservative borough councillor for Tilgate since May and had also been county councillor for Three Bridges since 2017.

Conservative leader Duncan Crow said: “We are all deeply saddened at the loss of Cllr Charles Petts who passed away yesterday evening after fighting a brave battle with cancer.

“Charles was our dear friend and colleague who has been taken away too soon aged 52.

“He was a lovely man who deeply cared about the community and who was well-liked by fellow councillors from all parties.

“He will be badly missed by colleagues at both West Sussex and Crawley and we are grateful for all the goodwill messages that we are receiving at this very sad time.”

On social media, borough council leader Peter Lamb described Mr Petts as ‘a thoroughly decent man’ while fellow Tilgate councillor Francis Guidera said he had lost one of his best friends.

Mr Lamb added: “The thoughts of the Labour Group are with Charles Petts’ friends and family.

“In all my interactions with Charles he came across as a thoroughly decent man and when we spoke about his past, it was clear that he was someone who was motivated by a real drive to make the world a better place.

“He will be missed.”

A council spokesman said funeral details would be announced in due course.