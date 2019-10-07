This is when a decision is expected to be made on Horsham’s former Novartis site

After being delayed twice, the council has confirmed the date a decision should be reached on the controversial former Novartis site.

A Horsham District Council spokeswoman told the County Times the planning application goes to a full council meeting on Wednesday October 16.

Plans for former Novartis site: Illustrative impression of the Enterprise Park Square Concept SUS-190401-105704001

She added: “It’s expected there will be a decision.”

West Sussex County Council wants to build up to 300 homes and 25,000sqm of employment space on the Parsonage Road site but there have been major concerns about safety and traffic congestion.

The application was discussed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday September 4.

But members voted unanimously to defer the application for one month.

