This is the work starting at Brooklands Park in Worthing this week

Worthing Borough Council’s scheme is expected to last around a year and will involve different areas of the park being closed to the public at varying times as contractors carry out the necessary work in phases.

The Western Road car park and adjacent toilets will be shut from Monday for 12 months although parking will be available at Brighton Road.

Brooklands Park in Worthing

The council will put up notice boards around the park giving full details of any closures throughout the year.

Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “I am delighted these works are finally getting under way on what will be a landmark destination park when completed. However, there will unfortunately be some disruption for visitors to Brooklands Park that is unavoidable as we begin the work to regenerate and reshape the area on this exciting project.

“These closures, though, will be completed in stages to try to minimise this as best as possible and we do ask for your patience. However, while certain sections will be closed at certain stages throughout the year, when it is completed Brooklands will be an incredible place to visit for everyone.”

As part of Worthing Borough Council’s masterplan to regenerate the park, there will be a new lakeside cafe constructed with sustainable wooden materials, modern kitchen facilities, indoor seating and outdoor meeting spaces for visitors, plus a new Changing Places accessible toilet.

The project will also see an adventure play area, outdoor space for events such as football and frisbee complete with seating, contemplative garden with sensory plants, pathways, fitness trails, as well as space to hold community and environmental activities.