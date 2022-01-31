These are the West Sussex fire stations in line for investment

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wants its buildings and facilities to provide modern, professional working environments, encourage greater diversity and inclusion, improve opportunities to work better with partners, be designed to meet the needs of the community and the service, be operationally efficient and effective, be sustainable and environmentally friendly and offer flexible space.

According to a report from county council officers, work is required to address welfare facilities for West Sussex’s firefighters, an in particular the facilities for female firefighters. There are also growing issues surrounding the contaminants firefighters are exposed to at fires that may be carcinogenic and the way in which fire stations help prevent the spread of these contaminants into the accommodation areas of these stations.

Some stations may need upgrading and others expanded to house new fire engines, more firefighters or to accommodate the relocation of equipment and training facilities as the county’s population grows.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

A total of £1.865m is due to be spent on welfare improvements, contamination remediation, accessibility & community/training areas at fire stations in Bognor Regis (£459,000), Haywards Heath (£559,000), Littlehampton (£183,000), Selsey (£219,000) and Shoreham (£445,000).

Extra investment will be requested to address the estates improvements required on a further 18 stations.