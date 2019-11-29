These are the Horsham roads where gritting is being stopped

The exact Horsham roads where gritting will no longer take place during cold weather have been revealed in maps sent to the County Times.

West Sussex County Council has decided to reduce the percentage of the road network it grits from 41 per cent to 31 per cent as part of cost-cutting measures.

Gritting routes being stopped are marked in red. Those set to continue are in blue

Roads which will no longer be gritted in Horsham include Merryfield Drive, Redford Avenue, Greenway, Rushams Road, Trafalgar Road, Kempshott Road, Hills Farm Lane, Blackbridge Lane, Black Horse Way, The Carfax, New Street, Depot Road, Oakhill Road, Orchard Road, Bennetts Road, Hammerpond Road, Manor Fields, South Holmes Road, Beech Road, Church Road, Shepherds Road, Lambs Farm Road, Millthorpe Road, Lemmington Way, Bartholomew Way, Tylden Way, Brook Road, Jackdaw Lane and Coltsfood Drive.

Other areas in the Horsham district where gritting is set to be stopped are: Tower Road in Holmbush; Billingshurst Road and the downgraded bypass in Broadbridge Heath; Broadbridge Heath Road, Bailing Hill, Church Street, School Hill and Knob Hill in Warnham; Lyons Road, Hayes Lane, Park Street and The Street in Slinfold; Lynwick Street, Loxwood Road and Hornshill Lane in Rudgwick and Bucks Green; Rickman’s Lane and Plaistow Road between Kirdford and Plaistow; Haven Road near Five Oaks; Natts Lane, Station Road and Lower Station Road in Billingshurst; Coolham Road, Chapel Road, Emms Lane, Trout Lane, Two Mile Ash Road, Sandhills Road and Plumtree Cross Lane in Barns Green; Weston’s Hill and Christ’s Hospital Road in Itchingfield; Two Mile Ash Road in Tower Hill; Nuthurst Road and Maplehurst Road in Nuthurst; Littleworth Lane and Mill Lane north of Partridge Green; Park Lane in West Grinstead; Shipley Road, Cedar Drive and Cripplegate Lane in Southwater; Pound Lane and Swallows Lane in Shipley; Edburton Road near Small Dole; School Road, High Street, East Street and Crossgates in Amberley; Rackham Street in Rackham; London Road in Washington; London Road in Ashington; Hole Street and Water Lane in Wiston; Mill Road, The Hollow, East Street and West Chiltington Road in West Chiltington; and Tanyard Lane and Church Street in Steyning;

Michael Jones, leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said: “It looks like the West Sussex Tories have come up with a scheme that abandons virtually all of the towns across the county.

“Residents face the prospect of being snowed in and even more difficulties in getting to work and carrying on their everyday activities in extreme cold weather conditions. It is a recklessly short sighted measure, there’s no recognition that people won’t be able to get on to the roads that have been cleared if their roads are iced up.

“Any motorists or bus users who end up trapped or stranded on such iced up roads will know they only have the local Tories to thank for their predicament.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have taken a risk-based approach to identifying the roads most in need of being treated, which prioritises roads that have highest use and provides access to key facilities across the network.

“To make best use of our finite resources, it is important to focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is high demand, so we have reviewed our West Sussex Winter Service Policy in line with the national code of practice, Well Managed Highway Infrastructure. This means the new service level during icy conditions reduces from 41 per cent of the road network to 31 per cent, which equates to 1,283 km of the network and targets high speed/high volume roads.

“The reduction in the amount of network that we treat does produce savings for the authority as we have reduced the number of gritters and drivers we need. The total savings this year are around £150,000 – however, if we get a prolonged spell of frost and snow then costs will increase.

“The county council will continue to promote a ‘safety first’ message and remind road users that those who drive on public highways should do so in a manner and at a speed that is safe, having regard to such matters as the nature of the road, the weather conditions and the traffic conditions.”

