These are the Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill roads where gritting is being stopped

The exact Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill roads where gritting will no longer take place during cold weather have been revealed in maps sent to the Middy.

West Sussex County Council has decided to reduce the percentage of the road network it grits from 41 per cent to 31 per cent as part of cost-cutting measures.

The red routes are being stopped and the blue routes will continue

Roads in Haywards Heath which will no longer be gritted include Paddockhall Road, Heath Road, Harlands Road, Turners Mill Road, Penlands Road, Oathall Avenue, Little Bentswood, Bentswood Road, New England Road, America Lane, Westlands Road, Northlands Avenue, Frankton Avenue, Western Road, Colwell Road, Ashenground Road, Haywards Road, Vale Road, Sheppeys, Pinewood Way, Bolding Way; Parkfield Way, Heyworth Ride, Middle Village, Updown Hill and Lower Village in Bolnore; College Road, Gander Hill, Sunte Avenue and Hickmans Lane in Lindfield as well as Backwoods Lane, Appledore Gardens and Gravelye Lane; Hanleye Road leading into Cuckfield and parts of Broad Street in the village centre.

Meanwhile in Burgess Hill roads that will not longer be treated are Lower Church Road, Civic Way by the Church of St John The Evangelist, Crescent Road, Mill Road, Cyprus Road, Church Road, Queens Crescent, Chanctonbury Road, Oak Hall Park, Greenlands Drive, Victoria Way, Victoria Gardens, Albert Drive, Charles Avenue, Maple Drive, Janes Lane, Manor Road and St Andrews Road.

Michael Jones, leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said: “It looks like the West Sussex Tories have come up with a scheme that abandons virtually all of the towns across the county.

“Residents face the prospect of being snowed in and even more difficulties in getting to work and carrying on their everyday activities in extreme cold weather conditions. It is a recklessly short sighted measure, there’s no recognition that people won’t be able to get on to the roads that have been cleared if their roads are iced up.

The red routes are being stopped and the blue routes will continue

“Any motorists or bus users who end up trapped or stranded on such iced up roads will know they only have the local Tories to thank for their predicament.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have taken a risk-based approach to identifying the roads most in need of being treated, which prioritises roads that have highest use and provides access to key facilities across the network.

“To make best use of our finite resources, it is important to focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is high demand, so we have reviewed our West Sussex Winter Service Policy in line with the national code of practice, Well Managed Highway Infrastructure. This means the new service level during icy conditions reduces from 41 per cent of the road network to 31 per cent, which equates to 1,283 km of the network and targets high speed/high volume roads.

“The reduction in the amount of network that we treat does produce savings for the authority as we have reduced the number of gritters and drivers we need. The total savings this year are around £150,000 – however, if we get a prolonged spell of frost and snow then costs will increase.

“The county council will continue to promote a ‘safety first’ message and remind road users that those who drive on public highways should do so in a manner and at a speed that is safe, having regard to such matters as the nature of the road, the weather conditions and the traffic conditions.”

Do you live in any of the affected roads? Email your thoughts to the newsdesk.