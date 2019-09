Developments totalling nearly 2,000 new homes across 22 sites in Mid Sussex could be allocated by the district council.

Next week backbench councillors will scrutinise a draft Site Allocations Development Plan Document prior to a public consultation being held. Proposed allocations sites are shaded in purple.

Proposed for 43 homes. Housebuilding is already ongoing to the west of the site at the Folders Grove development

Proposed 300 homes. The allocation should include open space and play areas for children. The land is in the ownership of a housebuilder

Proposed 12 flats plus community use. This site is under the ownership of Mid Sussex District Council

Proposed 30 homes. It is describes as overgrown and inacessible land designated as local green space in the neighbourhood plan

Mixed use 200 dwellings plus 100 dwellings and community facilites. Public buildings in The Brow are already due to be redeveloped as part of the One Estate programme. Documents say St Wilfrid's Primary School is set to relocate to the St Paul's Catholic College site

Proposed 30 homes. This site would have to integrate into the Northern Arc strategic development surrounding it.

Proposed 22 dwellings. The development would have to respect the parland setting of East court and protect nearby heritage assets

Proposed 200 homes. The objectives would include delivering a 'sympathetic extension' to Felbridge

Proposed 550 dwellings including local centre and care community, early years and primary school, and land for playing fields for Imberhorne School.