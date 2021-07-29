The event takes place at Haywards Heath Town Hall on Boltro Road from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesday (August 10).

It is part of a 12-week public engagement initiative that launched in June.

“The Town Council strongly supports the reprovision of Clair Hall to provide a modern entertainment and community centre for Haywards Heath and Mid Sussex,” said town mayor Howard Mundin.

Town mayor of Haywards Heath Howard Mundin. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

“We want your help and input to our response to the Mid Sussex District Council Future of Clair Hall consultation,” he said.

“Both myself and my deputy mayor, Cllr Alastair McPherson, very much look forward to hearing from you on this valuable facility for our community,” he added.

The public consultation is running until September 19 and people can visit its hub at engage.midsussex.gov.uk/clair-hall to take part.

Clair Hall’s permanent closure was agreed by Mid Sussex District Council’s cabinet last summer but the decision was withdrawn after a legal challenge. Now, both the district and town council would like Mid Sussex residents to decide how to breathe new life into the site.

Consultation events will include community workshops, drop-in sessions, stakeholder meetings, one-to-one meetings and online webinars.

To find out more about the drop-in session email [email protected] or call 01444 455694.

People can send in comments by phone or email if they are unable to attend.