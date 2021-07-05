Temporary Co-op store in Maidenbower approved

The application, for temporary permission to take over five parking spaces outside the shop in Maidenbower Square for up to ten weeks, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (June 29).

A further three – including one disabled spot – will be used as a temporary refrigeration and air conditioning plant enclosure for 20 weeks up to April 2022.

The pop-up shop is likely to be in place from October.

The existing Maidenbower Co-op store is due for a refurbishment

A report to the committee said the refurbished Co-op was expected to be open ‘well in advance of April 2022’ but the extended temporary permission was to allow for any delays.

The council received a handful of objections to the plans, with concerns raised that losing eight parking spaces would ‘exacerbate the existing parking stress in the area’.

The committee also approved plans to demolish Virgin Atlantic’s Fleming Way building – The Base – and replace it with two warehouses.

The new buildings will provide around 21,400 m2 of floor space, including first-floor offices.