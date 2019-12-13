Sussex General Election results in full – how every candidate in every seat fared

The Tories have strengthened their grip on Sussex following the General Election.

Only in Brighton & Hove were the Conservatives held at bay, with Labour retaining its two seats, and the Greens, through Caroline Lucas, maintaining their one UK constituency.

How the General Election 2019 results look

Read more: In-depth summary of Sussex results // Comment – Tory MPs must fight for the investment that Sussex needs and deserves

Below are the results for each Sussex constituency, with a breakdown of how many votes each candidate received.

Arundel & South Downs – Conservative hold: Andrew Griffith (Con) 35,566; Alison Bennett (LD) 13,045; Bella Sankey (Lab) 9,722; Isabel Thurston (Green) 2,519; Robert Wheal (Ind) 556.

Bexhill & Battle – Conservative hold: Huw Merriman (Con) 37,590; Christine Bayliss (Lab) 11,531; Martin Saunders (LD) 7,280; Jonathan Kent (Green) 2,692.

Bognor Regis & Littlehampton – Conservative hold: Nick Gibb (Con) 32,521; Alan Butcher (Lab) 10,018; Francis Oppler (LD) 5,645; Carol Birch (Green) 1,826; David Kurten (UKIP) 846; Andrew Elston (Ind) 367.

Brighton Kemptown – Labour hold: Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Lab) 25,033; Joe Miller (Con) 16,972; Ben Thomas (LD) 2,964; Alexandra Phillips (Green) 2,237; Graham Cushway (Brexit Party) 1,327.

Brighton Pavilion – Green hold: Caroline Lucas (Green) 33,151; Adam Imanpour (Lab) 13,211; Emma Hogan (Con) 10,176; Richard Milton (Brexit Party) 770; Citizen Skwith (Monster Raving Loony Party) 301; Bob Dobbs (Ind) 212; Nigel Furness (UKIP) 177.

Chichester – Conservative hold: Gillian Keegan (Con) 35,402; Kate O’Kelly (LD) 13,912; Jay Morton (Lab) 9,069; Heather Barrie (Green) 2,527; Adam Brown (Libertarian) 224; Andrew Emerson (Patria) 109.

Crawley – Conservative hold: Henry Smith (Con) 27,040; Peter Lamb (Lab) 18,680; Khalil Yousuf (LD) 2,728; Iain Dickson (Green) 1,451.

East Worthing & Shoreham – Conservative hold: Tim Loughton (Con) 27,104; Lavinia O’Connor (Lab) 19,663; Ashley Ridley (LD) 4,127; Leslie Groves Williams (Green) 2,006; Sophie Cook (Ind) 255.

Eastbourne – Conservative gain: Caroline Ansell (Con) 26,951; Stephen Lloyd (LD) 22,620; Jake Lambert (Lab) 3,848; Stephen Gander (Brexit Party) 1,530.

Hastings & Rye – Conservative hold: Sally-Ann Hart (Con) 26,896; Peter Chowney (Lab) 22,853; Nick Perry (LD) 3,960; Paul Crosland (Ind) 565.

Horsham – Conservative hold: Jeremy Quin (Con) 35,900; Louise Potter (LD) 14,773; Michael Jones (Lab) 9,424; Catherine Ross (Green) 2,668; Jim Duggan (Peace Party) 477.

Hove – Labour hold: Peter Kyle (Lab) 32,876; Robert Nemeth (Con) 15,832; Beatrice Bass (LD) 3,731; Ollie Sykes (Green) 2,496; Angela Hancock (Brexit Party) 1,111; Dame Dixon (Monster Raving Loony Party) 195; Charlotte Sabel (Ind) 150.

Lewes – Conservative hold: Maria Caulfield (Con) 26,268; Oli Henman (LD) 23,811; Kate Chappell (Lab) 3,206; Johnny Denis (Green) 1,453; Paul Cragg (Ind) 113.

Mid Sussex – Conservative hold: Mims Davies (Con) 33,455; Robert Eggleston (LD) 15,258; Gemma Bolton (Lab) 11,218; Deanna Nicholson (Green) 2,234 votes; Baron Von Thunderclap (Monster Raving Loony Party) 550; Brett Mortensen (Advance Together) 47.

Wealden – Conservative hold: Nus Ghani (Con) 37,043; Chris Bowers (LD) 11,388; Angie Smith (Lab) 9,377; Georgia Widdicombe Taylor (Green) 3,099 votes.

Worthing West – Conservative hold: Peter Bottomley (Con) 30,475; Beccy Cooper (Lab) 15,652; Jamie Bennett (LD) 6,024; Jo Paul (Green) 2,008; David Aherne (Ind) 489.

• Click here to look back at the live results blog and relive the election-night drama.