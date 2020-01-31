Striking tribute to EU outside home near Chichester on ‘Brexit Day’

A household near Chichester has proudly displayed a number of flags from different continental countries in an apparent show of solidarity with the European Union.

The property also has a neon illuminated ‘goodbye’ sign referencing the UK’s departure from the EU today (Friday January 31), more than three-and-a-half years after the referendum result in 2016.

The country will no longer be a member of the EU after 11pm tonight.

Although the terms of the departure have been agreed, the future relationship between the UK and EU still has to be negotiated during the transition or implementation period, which is due to end on December 31.

And while some people will be celebrating ‘Brexit Day’ as it has been dubbed in some quarters, other pro-Europeans are still unhappy at both the decision and consequences of leaving the EU.

The owner of this property near Chichester appears to be in the latter camp.