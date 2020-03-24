Storrington dental surgery looking to relocate

Plans to turn an office in Storrington into a dental practice have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

The application was received on March 20 from the Old Mill Dental Surgery, which has been part of village life for decades but needs to move to more suitable premises.

The plan is to change the use of the ground floor of Stockbury House, in Church Street, and to install a ramp and steps at the front of the building.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “Old Mill Dental Surgery has been providing dental services for the village and surrounding area for over 40 years.

“The practice currently operates from a first floor premises on Old Mill Square, however this premises cannot meet the growing needs of the practice and crucially it cant provide disabled access.

“There is no lift – or scope to provide one – and the premises is reliant on stairs. The application premises can provide disabled access.”

To view the application – which was received on March 20 – log on to www.horsham.gov.uk and search the planning register for reference number DC/20/0585.