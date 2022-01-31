Stopham pottery studio plans approved

Plans for a new pottery studio in Stopham have been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority. SUS-220131-120820001

The new studio will be located on the historical grade II listed Browns Hall on Harwoods Green Lane in Stopham.

The proposal will see the construction of an oak frame of traditional design which will sit on top of the barn walls for use as a pottery studio.

Conservation efforts will also be made to the existing walls on the property.

The plans were supported by Sir Brian Barttelot, 5th Baronet of Stopham Park.

Plans for a pottery studio on the property were also approved by the South Downs National Park Authority in August 2021.

To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning page using the reference SDNP/21/02831/LIS