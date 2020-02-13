‘Stop notice’ halts construction work at Lindfield development site

A ‘stop notice’ has been issued to a developer currently building new homes on the outskirts of Lindfield.

A reserved matters planning application for 43 homes to the east of High Beech Lane was granted planning permission by Mid Sussex District Council at the end of last year.

Residents concerned at start of new development in Lindfield north of Barrington Close. Concerned at lack of detail on land stability issues and loss of trees and hedgerows. Pic Steve Robards SR20020302 SUS-200302-164915001

But residents have raised concerns that information on land stability issues has not been provided and have also questioned the destruction of trees and hedgerows on site.

However in the past week Croudace Homes have started large-scale groundworks in breach of planning conditions, something which has ‘incensed’ residents.

The district council investigated and found that while the original work did not represent a breach of planning conditions the subsequent groundworks are in breach and it has taken the decision to issue a temporary ‘stop notice’.

This requires the developer to cease all construction works for 28 days.

Andrew MacNaughton, Mid Sussex District Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “Our planning investigation officers first inspected the Croudace Homes development off High Beech Lane in relation to tree clearing but this work was found not to represent a breach of planning control and no further action was taken.

“More seriously, the developer has recently started works on site without first meeting the planning conditions that have been placed on the development.

“This is a breach of planning control and, as the conditions relate to drainage and construction management, it has the potential to cause disruption for neighbouring residents.

“We have taken enforcement action by issuing a temporary stop notice that requires the cessation of construction works for a period of 28 days.

“Any failure to comply with the requirements of a temporary stop notice is an offence which can be liable to a prosecution.”

Residents said they hoped the developers would abide by the notice as a failure to do ‘could potentially cause land stability problems’.

Croudace Homes was approached by the Middy for comment but has not yet responded.