Steyning Grammar School’s redevelopment work to receive £1.5million boost

The school, which joined the Bohunt Educational Trust in December, plans to sell its Church Street campus, as the building is considered no longer fit for purpose, and has leased the former Towers Convent School site.

The site, though, needs work, as does the school’s Shooting Fields campus.

The money will come from Section 106 contributions paid to West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council by developers given permission to build in the area.

Such contributions can be used to help pay for everything from affordable housing and roads to bus routes and education.

A report to Nigel Jupp, the county council’s cabinet member for learning and skills, said the upgrades to The Towers would cost an estimated £728,000, with the money coming from s106 contributions held by the county council.

The work includes: installing male changing rooms for PE and swimming, building a staff car park, improving and widening the road leading to the site, installing CCTV, data points and a phone system, and converting two IT classrooms.

It is scheduled to be finished by September.

The work at the Shooting Fields site includes: building two new classrooms, a social/eating space and a library, installing more toilets, building an extra car park, and upgrading the Cuthman Inclusion Centre for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

This work is scheduled to be finished by March 2022.

The report said these funds would come from contributions held by the county council and district council.

Councillors have until June 4 to call the decision in for further discussion, otherwise it comes into effect on June 7.

Co-headteacher Noel Kennedy said: “The investment in new facilities at The Towers and Shooting Field sites will enable fantastic, improved learning environments for both our lower school and sixth form students.

“These developments will mark an exciting new chapter for students, maximising our ability to provide inclusive and innovative teaching and learning.”