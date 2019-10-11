Southwater councillors targeted by ‘nasty’ comments

Councillors are being targeted with ‘unacceptable’ text messages, Southwater Parish Council has said.

In a statement to the ‘Southwater community’ on its Facebook page, the council urged constituents not to make ‘nasty’ comments on social media.

A spokesman said: “I would like to stress that our hard working, unpaid volunteer councillors are being targeted by individuals.

“There has been a case of an individual sending unacceptable texts to a personal mobile phone as well as a councillor’s tyre was punctured with a key.”

Family members of councillors find seeing or hearing the comments ‘very upsetting’, he added.

The spokesman said there had been many ‘untrue and nasty’ comments on social media.

The messages cause stress to the councillors, who are volunteers, he added.

The spokesman said: “They work hard, giving a lot of their time and energy to help deliver services to the community and it is felt that these comments are unjust, unfair and unnecessary.”

He urged anyone wishing to discuss a situation further ‘for clarity and the correct facts’, ask a question or raise a query to use the correct forum.

The spokesman added: “Email the clerk or phone the parish office, if you wish to have an appointment for a further discussion with a councillor or the clerk, this can be arranged.”

The statement comes amid a row over plans to close the village’s gym.

But it’s not the first time trouble has flared in Southwater.

Tempers ran high when villagers angry over the loss of their community centre targeted a children’s nursery school.

