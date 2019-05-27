South East elects four MEPs from Farage’s Brexit Party - and three Lib Dems

The South East region, which Sussex is part of, has elected four MEPs from Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.
The newly-formed party dominated the European elections held on Thursday, with results announced this evening.
The South East has elected four MEPs from the Brexit Party, three Lib Dems, one Green, one Conservative and one Labour.
NEW MEPS:
Nigel Farage, Brexit Party
Catherine Bearder, Lib Dems
Alexandra Phillips, Brexit Party
Alexandra Phillips, Greens
Antony Hook, Lib Dems
Robert Rowland, Brexit Party
Daniel Hannan, Conservatives
Belinda de Camborne Lucy, Brexit Party
Judith Bunting, Lib Dems
John Howarth, Labour
More to follow.