South East elects four MEPs from Farage’s Brexit Party - and three Lib Dems

The South East region, which Sussex is part of, has elected four MEPs from Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

The newly-formed party dominated the European elections held on Thursday, with results announced this evening.

The South East has elected four MEPs from the Brexit Party, three Lib Dems, one Green, one Conservative and one Labour.

NEW MEPS:

Nigel Farage, Brexit Party

Catherine Bearder, Lib Dems

Alexandra Phillips, Brexit Party

Alexandra Phillips, Greens

Antony Hook, Lib Dems

Robert Rowland, Brexit Party

Daniel Hannan, Conservatives

Belinda de Camborne Lucy, Brexit Party

Judith Bunting, Lib Dems

John Howarth, Labour

More to follow.