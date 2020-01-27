South Downs golf club’s practice course plans refused

Plans to extend West Sussex Golf Club to include a six-hole practice course have been knocked into the rough.

Last summer, Horsham District Council’s planning committee south deferred the application to change the use of a triangle of land next to the club, in Wiggonholt.

Public bridleways run along the boundary of the site and members wanted more information about public safety, the effect on the area, and the potential impact on horses.

When the plans were put before them again last Tuesday (January 21), many members felt the application should be approved – but not all were convinced.

Diana van der Klugt (Con, Pulborough, Coldwaltham & Amberley) was concerned consultants had been ‘selective’ with advice from the British Horse Society when it came to how horses cope with noise.

The application was rejected by seven votes to six because it was felt the practice course would be harmful to the area, particularly the nearby equestrian facilities.