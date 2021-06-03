Slinfold housing plans to be considered again

The application, from Slinfold Developments Ltd, has been recommended for approval and will be put to Horsham District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (June 8).

In November, the council was unhappy with plans to widen a private track off of Lyons Road to 5.5m to allow access to the site – it was called ‘unacceptable’ by some and ‘excessively wide’ by others.

But the updated application has seen the proposed access reduced to 4.8m with a narrower 3.7m wide central section.

It also includes a shared surface road for pedestrians and vehicles, and a dropped kerb crossing to provide improved access to the bus stop.

The application will also see the old cricket pavilion demolished and a new 1.5-storey one built; there will be parking for 25 cars and eight of the houses on the 1.2 hectare site will be classed as affordable.

The council has received 43 letters of objection to the plans, with concerns including overdevelopment, urbanisation of the landscape and the loss of trees and public footpaths.

Others, though, welcomed the idea of new homes and a new pavilion.

One Hayes Lane resident wrote: “The village would really benefit from having these houses in such close proximity to the village centre where the residents will be able to easily access all village facilities on foot.

“The other huge plus will be the replacement of the old dilapidated cricket pavilion with something fit for purpose.

“A new building, including car parking area, for the club and village residents to be proud of. Somewhere to get together, play cricket or just watch the game and socialise.

“A place old and young enjoy.”