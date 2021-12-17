Shripney ‘in mourning’ as 46-home development allowed on appeal

Illustrative layout of the proposed Shripney development

An application, for land off Shripney Road, was refused by Arun district councillors in June 2020 against the advice from officers.

Grounds given for the decision included the risk of flooding, loss of agricultural land, harm to the village and the limited economic, social and environmental benefits of the plan.

However Hanbury Properties Limited appealed against the decision and a planning inspector has ruled on the side of the developer.

Inspector David Cliff acknowledged the site was located outside of the built-up area boundary, but suggested the significant shortfall in the supply of housing in Arun demonstrated the council is struggling to meet its needs within built-up boundaries as defined by its development plan.

He added: “The proposal would be contrary to the council’s development strategy and, recognising the intrinsic character and beauty of the countryside, would result in limited harm to the character and appearance of the area.

“Nevertheless, substantial social benefits would result from the proposal’s contribution to the provision of housing in the district, including affordable housing.”

He felt the proposal would not have a significant impact on the spatial gap between Shripney and the main built-up area of Bognor Regis.

His report concluded there would be some, ‘albeit fairly limited’, harm to the character and appearance of the area mainly from the loss of the open field.

It noted the ‘very limited facilities’ in Shripney itself, but suggested the site would be ‘within reasonable walking and cycling distance’ of some services, including a new supermarket and other services in the nearby Saltbox development.

Mr Cliff said the new pedestrian crossing would help enable and encourage pedestrian access to these services, while a bus service would connect new residents to other destinations including Bognor Regis.

He was also satisfied that the proposal would not result in any significant flood risks, including for future residents.

Lastly, he concluded that the need for housing is so significant in the district that it would outweigh the limited harm in this case that would arise from the loss of the agricultural land,

The inspector also made a partial award of costs against the council.