Shoreham Tollbridge could included in conservation area

Shoreham Tollbridge

Amendments to the Kingston Buci and Old Shoreham conservation areas were discussed by Adur District Council’s planning committee on Monday (October 4).

The executive member for regeneration can now start a public consultation and make the changes in due course.

Council officers hope the changes will ensure the future of the conservation areas which are considered to be of architectural and historical importance.

It is hoped that a six week consultation can take place before the council breaks for Christmas so that the ‘rather out of date’ character appraisals – some of which date back to the 1990s – can be updated.

The appraisals outline notable features within the conservation areas.

Key changes could include restricting ‘permitted developments’ by residents. This may mean that they are limited in terms of the changes they can make to their properties, including paint colours, solar panels and extensions.

Boundary changes could also see the 18th century Shoreham Tollbridge – one of the last of its kind – brought into a conservation area, with some modern housing removed from the boundaries.