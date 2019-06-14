Shoreham Library 50th anniversary in pictures

Staff dressed in 1960s-style clothing for the 50th anniversary of Shoreham Library at its current site. The purpose-built library, in St Mary’s Road, was officially opened on June 12, 1969.

For the 50th birthday, there was an exhibition including past photographs, books and films of the 1960s. Ruth Davis, cluster manager for Shoreham, Lancing, and Southwick libraries, said: “We had a lovely time. The event was attended by many residents and former library staff, some of who remembered visiting the library when it was based at the Town Hall in 1936.”

Shoreham Library was the first of a group of West Sussex County Council buildings, each with its own special features.

A Herald cutting from 1969, showing staff stacking the shelves

The 50th birthday cake was shared with the many guests

Cutting the cake

