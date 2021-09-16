Shoreham BeachBox issued with provisional licensing statement

Shoreham BeachBox proposed cafe/restaurant, community space and toilets

BeachBox Developments Ltd’s application for a ‘provisional statement’ at Shoreham BeachBox has now been granted by Adur District Council’s licensing committee.

Although this does not give permission for the sale of alcohol in itself, the statement gives future operators assurances that a full alcohol licence would be granted.

BeachBox Developments Ltd intends to lease the venue out and a future operator would have to submit a full licensing application for the sale of alcohol and other activities.

However, unless circumstances change or the licence is ‘materially’ different, residents will not be able to make representations against the decision.

Due to the 195 public representations about the provisional statement, a licensing committee hearing took place on Monday (September 13).

Residents expressed concerns over a potential increase in noise, litter and anti-social behaviour if an alcohol licence is granted.

But the council’s licensing committee and Sussex Police were satisfied that Shoreham BeachBox had agreed to put measures in place to prevent these issues.

This includes CCTV, age verification, an incident log, training staff, door supervisors and a dispersal and noise policy.

The future operator can now apply for a licence which would allow the venue to open between 7 am and 11 pm Mondays to Saturdays and until 10 pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

A licence would also allow Shoreham BeachBox to sell alcohol to be consumed on the premises between midday and 10.40 pm Mondays to Saturdays and up to 9.40pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Regulated entertainment would also be allowed from midday to 11 pm from Monday to Saturday and up to 10 pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

These timings would vary for New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve.