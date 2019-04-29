Selsey voters placed in wrong ward for council election

Selsey voters were mistakenly placed in the wrong ward for this week’s Chichester District Council election.

A total of 147 properties were originally listed as being in Chichester South but they were then told earlier this month they are actually in the newly-created ward of Chichester Central.

The council’s chief executive Diane Shepherd then requested a full data matching exercise for the whole of the district.

This flagged up that another three streets, affecting 46 electors including eight postal voters, had been incorrectly placed in the Sidlesham and Selsey North ward and should be in Selsey South.

Letters have been sent to all of the residents affected advising them of the correct polling station to attend and new postal votes have been also issued.

Candidates and agents have also been informed.

The affected three streets are Montalan Crescent, The Wadeway and Medmerry.

A boundary review has reduced the number of seats from the current 48 to 36 at this election, meaning a number of the council’s wards have been radically altered.

Diane Shepherd, chief executive and returning officer at CDC, said: “I would firstly like to apologise for the error and any inconvenience this has caused. The running of any election is a major project and this one has been particularly challenging.

“We have had to deal with over 92,000 electors, 28,000 postal votes, 21 wards, 66 parish areas and 603 nominations. This has coincided with a major boundary review to all district and city council wards and the late imposition of the EU elections.

“Given the scale of this operation, this election has tested my staff to the full and unfortunately an error was identified with the electoral register. The law recognises that errors may occur and provides me with the power to correct the register by 9pm on the day of the poll.

“Please be assured that I have taken all necessary steps to rectify the situation. If anyone affected wishes to discuss the matter further, they should contact one of my team on 01243 521010.”

Voters go to the polls on Thursday (May 2).

