Salt Box business centre plans back on the agenda

Revised plans for a business centre on the Salt Box site on the outskirts of Bognor Regis are back on the agenda for next week.

With the applicant keen to get to work – particularly on offices and a warehouse for Warburtons – the issue was considered as a matter of urgency last month.

A hybrid application for the land off the A259 was then discussed by members of Arun District Council’s development control committee.

But a number of councillors raised concerns about the information provided on drainage and asked for the plans to be deferred until the next meeting.

The application has now been listed on the committee meeting’s agenda for Wednesday July 10.

Full permission is sought for a warehouse and offices for Warburtons, two drive-thrus, industrial buildings, and Aldi foodstore and car showrooms for the Richmond Motor Group.

Outline planning permission is sought for the rest of the site to allow for flexible delivery of employment space, primarily in the form of two warehouses with offices.

The site would be accessed from a fifth arm added to the existing roundabout on the A259.

A previous application for the project was approved by Arun District Council back in December 2017.

But the developers came back with revised plans earlier this year after they failed to secure grant funding from the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

These changes has seen the removal of the pub, hotel and gym in the south-east corner and the substitution of a car showroom and business units, including an Aldi store.