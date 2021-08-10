Safety improvements for Hassocks pupils travelling to school

West Sussex County Council have put forward a number of proposals to improve cycling and walking routes

A total of £2.35 million in funding was secured from phase two of the Department for Transport’s active travel fund.

This money will be used to deliver permanent walking and cycling improvements across the county.

The schemes are not just about improving safety, but will also be designed to make places better, healthier and greener.

One of the projects is the school gate and active travel improvements proposals.

A public consultation on six schemes in Shoreham, Crawley, Worthing, Littlehampton, Hassocks and between Bognor to Chichester, is currently being held until Sunday, August 15.

The £850,000 project will help create links with local communities and encourage walking and cycling to and from schools.

In Hassocks, changes would be made in Keymer Road and Dale Avenue to improve the walking and cycling route to Downlands School.

The proposals include:

• Improvements to footways on Keymer Road and Dale Avenue

• Road markings, road signs and footway surfacing to highlight the presence of pedestrians and cyclists

• Improvements to the existing traffic signal controlled crossing on Keymer Road to enable use by cyclists too.

Dale Avenue is part of a wider aspiration route the county council is progressing between Sayers Common and Downlands School.

WSCC also has plans for the Hurstpierpoint section which would be funded internally.