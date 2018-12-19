Rustington community carol concert raises more than £700 for charity

Rustington Parish Council hosted a fantastic feast of festive music and merriment at its annual community carol concert.

Entry was free and everyone was presented with programme containing a lucky number for the prize draw.

Sussex West County Guide Choir, the Friendship Singers and Littlehampton Concert Band on stage

More than 70 prizes were handed out and the audience was treated to refreshments, too.

Mrs Carole Ward, clerk of the council, said: “Whilst the bad weather played a part in deterring some regulars from attending the concert, the Village Memorial Hall at The Woodlands Centre was still two-thirds full for this almost always, well-attended community event.”

The audience was treated to harmonious singing from the Sussex West County Guide Choir and the Friendship Singers.

Littlehampton Concert Band accompanied the Christmas carols and performed their own enchanting selection of festive music, to the delight of everyone present.

As in 2016, councillor Andy Cooper was compère and there was a poignant contribution from vice-chairman Jon Street.

The retiring collection raised just under £300, which will be donated to the chairman’s chosen charity, CancerWise. The charity auction raised an additional £410 for the cause.

Jamie Bennett, chairman of the council, said the concert had been a most successful event, not only for the audience but for the performers alike.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation on behalf of the council, and personally, to all of the performers and the organisers.

