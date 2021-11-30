Robotic Pizza Machine granted retrospective planning permission

Pizza Rebellion has been granted retrospective planning permission for their robotic pizza vending machine outside Chichester Railway Station. SUS-211130-150604001

Chichester District Council have permitted retrospective plans for a one year placement of a robotic pizza vending machine unit on Southgate in Chichester.

The Pizza Rebellion machine holds 70 fresh handmade pizzas of different flavours, ready to be cooked in just over three minutes.

Owner Will Jack outside the Pizza Rebbelion opposite Chichester Railway Station. SUS-211130-150551001

Pizzas are stored in a monitored refrigerated cold room. They are cooked in a patented oven using an electric pulsed jet heat method, delivered back in a pizza box to the customer.

There is also the option of selling uncooked product to be cooked at home.

Pizzas are ordered via interactive screen or reserved via an app using a unique code for contactless collection.

Pizza Rebellion offers five choices of flavours, including: Pulverised Pepperoni, Pig n’ Pineapple and Rib & Pickle.

Owner Will Jack said, at the time of the launch outside the station: “We were always looking for a firm location where the demographic is right.

“It’s near a train station and the college and it will serve the late-night out of hours sort of customers.

“It’s for people commuting late and coming from pubs and clubs. That’s the sort of market we’re looking at.

“It’s an area with a lot of movement and traffic. It fits in well. It doesn’t impact the environment around it.”