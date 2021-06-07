Revisions to 300-home Pagham development plans made

Outline planning permission for land off Hook Lane was granted by Arun District Council back in 2019.

The plans were originally turned down, but with the prospect of losing a planning appeal, the council approved a subsequent identical application.

A reserved matters application, setting out the detailed layout and design of the homes, was lodged with Arun in early 2021.

Proposed site layout for development off Hook Lane, Pagham

Following comments from planning officers and consultation with the public, the applicant Hallam Land Management has made a number of revisions