Revised plans for new footbridge at Crawley’s railway station

Plans for a new footbridge, complete with lifts, at Crawley railway station has been submitted to the borough council.

A prior approval application was submitted by Network Rail on October 21, which includes the widening of the platforms, the installation of a new ramp at the front of the station and the demolition of the existing footbridge.

Approval had already been given by the council in February 2018 but, during the design stage, Network Rail realised there would be problems with a high voltage cable, so the bridge had to be moved.

It will now be built further along the platforms, away from the station entrance and will include only two flights of steps, rather than the three originally planned.

If approval was given, the existing footbridge would stay open while the new one was being built.

People have until November 13 to comment on the application, with a decision due by December 16.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2019/0769/P18.

The application is one of several currently pending for the area in and around the station.

Developers want to convert Overline House into flats and build two extra storeys on top of the existing building.

The plans would see 81 new homes as well as a remodelled station concourse on the ground floor.

The transformed railway station will occupy the ground floor alongside a new retail unit, business units and refurbished cafe.

The proposals would also create a civic space in front of the station, which the developer says will improve the connectivity between the railway and bus stations.

Public realm improvements for the area are being developed and implemented by Crawley Borough Council.

A new kiss and ride drop-off, taxi rank and increased disabled parking provision will also be provided.

A separate application as part of the overall scheme would see three new blocks of flats totalling 223 units built to the west of the office building with undercroft parking and landscaping.

The station’s surface car park is set to be retained and improved.

Meanwhile Rainier Developments Limited wants to knock down Moka nightclub in Station Way and build 152 new apartments, with commercial and retail units on the ground floor.