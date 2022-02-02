Retrospective plans for creation of pond in Iping approved

Retrospective plans for the creation of a pond in Iping have been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority. SUS-220202-165305001

The 1,350 square foot site is located on the land South-West of Brimbook Lane in Iping.

The initial creation of the pond took place on April 1, 2020 and was completed three day later on April 4.

The pond was created by removing the top layer of soil down to the natural clay underneath, which was spread to make it hold water.

A triangular weir made of wood was also put in place to restore the flow of water back to the main channel of water whilst ensuring that only a portion of the stream’s water would go through the pond.

Elsted and Treyford Parish Council had objected to the plans due to the numerous details which need to be addressed before the application can be objectively assessed’ and ‘concerns about the way the important aspects of the work have been carried out’.

Concerns were also made from the council regarding the issue of whether fish would be introduced to the pond or not.