Retrospective approval for replacement Lindfield house

There was disappointment for neighbours after a house being built without planning permission was given retrospective approval by Mid Sussex District Council.

Last January, an application to partially demolish a house in Hickmans Lane, Lindfield, and build front, side and rear extensions, was refused because it was ‘unneighbourly and overbearing’.

A second application was approved in May after changes were made to the design.

At a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday, members were told that, during the demolition work, the building became ‘unstable’ and had to be completely torn down.

Work on a completely new home started without planning permission.

Despite objections from neighbours, who asked why the council had not taken enforcement action against the applicant, officers recommended approval.

The neighbours felt the house was still overbearing and questioned whether permission would have been given if it had been sought.

But planning officers said the house being built would be ‘very similar’ to what had previously been approved.

Members were told: “Planning officers and the council do not condone people doing things without the required planning permission.

“However, the fact this application is now retrospective for the replacement dwelling can have no bearing on how the committee views the application.

“It’s just got to be considered on its own merits.”

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter