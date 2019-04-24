Resurface works to Selsey access track approved

Retrospective plans to resurface an existing tarmac track on land to the rear of Park Lane in Selsey have been approved.

There are two storage buildings on an area of concrete hardstanding positioned in the centre of the site. The remainder is laid to grass or is unmade ground.

A retrospective planning application to resurface the existing track leading into the site was approved by Chichester District Council’s planning committee today (Wednesday April 24).

Officers explained how there was some concern about localised flooding and in response the applicant has agreed to install a French drain.

Carol Purnell (Con, Selsey North) said: “With the drainage issue being overcome I can’t see any reason to go against this.”