Request for delay to Horsham local plan review

Horsham District Council has asked the government to delay its local plan review, which has seen consultation on a number of large sites including 10,000 homes West of Ifield.

The council’s local plan will be out of date in November, leaving it with little protection against unwanted planning applications.

On Monday it will reach the end of a six-week public consultation period and was due to be prepared over the summer for submission to the government’s inspectors.

Claire Vickers, cabinet member for planning and development, said: “In the very changed circumstances we find ourselves in, I think it is vital to take the action of trying to get this Local Plan process delayed.

“Ray Dawe, leader of the council, has written to the Secretary of State setting out the potential impacts of Covid-19 on the council and on our Local Plan preparation, and is requesting that the requirements for Local Plan timetable are reviewed.

“I very much hope that the government will understand our position on this matter and how difficult it is in these very challenging times to continue exactly as before.”

Between now and 2036, the district must build a total of 17,370 new homes – 965 per year – as well as taking on hundreds that neighbours such as Crawley do not have the space to build.

This adds up to 1,200-1,400 homes per year – a figures councillors have described as ‘huge and unprecedented’.

As well as the West of Ifield proposals, the Local Plan identifies nine major housing sites and 22 smaller sites – though no decisions have been made on any of them.

News of the council’s appeal was welcomed by Richard Symonds, of The Ifield Society, who has been calling for the Local Plan to be delayed.

Mr Symonds said: “A little bit of sanity at last?

“We shall see soon enough by the government’s response to Horsham District Council’s sane request.”

When asked whether the consultation into the West of Ifield proposals could be put on hold, Ken Glendinning, project director at Homes England, said: “We are looking at the opportunities for increasing our online engagement with members of the public since we do not know when we will be in a position to hold any public meetings.

“This will keep local people informed of the outcomes of the consultation we undertook in January.

“Over the next few weeks we will assess how the current situation may impact on the planning process, but we are not yet in a position to predict what might happen.”

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

In addition, please write to your MP urging the Government to provide some additional financial support for local newspapers and their websites like this one and ensuring that supermarkets continue to stock them. I cannot stress enough how important such an intervention would be.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.