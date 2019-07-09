Replacement industrial units near Horsham are approved

Plans to demolish ageing industrial buildings in Plummers Plain and replace them with new ones have been approved by Horsham District Council.

Two applications for the Church Lane Estate were considered by the planning committee last Tuesday, with the applicant saying the new units were for ‘existing users who are keen to have buildings without leaky roofs’.

The site was developed in the early 1990s, having once been used as a mushroom farm, and has started to show its age.

The applicant asked for permission to demolish units run by Horsham Coffee Roaster and First Choice Services Ltd and build new single-storey ones of the same footprint size.

The council received more than a dozen objections about the application – including one from Scotland and one from Cornwall, which were not accepted – with concerns raised about the scale of the new buildings, the potential increase in noise and the limited parking available.

There was also an objection from Lower Beeding Parish Council, which was worried about increased traffic to the site as well as poor access.

There were accusations from some residents that the site was being used outside work hours, with complaints about flatbed lorries arriving.

Members were told that permitting the applications would ensure conditions were imposed on the site, controlling its hours of use, the times during which deliveries could be made, and the sort of lighting which could be installed.