Removal of cash machine from outside Chichester bank approved

The removal of a cash machine from outside one of Chichester’s high street banks has been given the thumbs up.

Royal Bank of Scotland applied for listed building consent for the works to the Grade II listed property in East Street currently occupied by NatWest.

According to the application there is no longer a requirement nor is it viable to retain two external ATMs.

Since the left hand machine is the least utilised of the two it will be the one removed.

Coursed stonework will be reinstated after the ATM has been taken out to match the existing building.

The application has been approved by Chichester District Council officers.