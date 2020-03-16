Redevelopment of former Syngenta site near Fernhurst given thumbs up

Redevelopment of the former Syngenta site near Fernhurst has received unanimous support from national park members.

Developer Comer Homes Group wants to demolish a number of office builds and build 210 new homes alongside a cafe, retail and community use space.

The existing Pagoda building, which is currently the head office and showroom for Aspinal of London, would be retained but the Highfield building and several other structures would be knocked down.

Permission for the redevelopment scheme was approved unanimously by the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning committee on Thursday (March 12).

Although in principle support was voiced in nearly every quarter several members raised a number of concerns.

John Buchanan, speaking on behalf of Fernhurst Parish Council, recognised the ‘hard work and imagination’ that had gone into getting the application to this stage, but still flagged up several issues.

These ‘shortcomings’ included the level of affordable housing being proposed, at only 20 per cent, the parking facilities and road layout, and the proposed woodburners in many of the new homes.

Agent for the scheme Neil Rowley, from Savills, explained how compromises had been made on both sides to get the scheme to this point.

He praised the work of their current architect and felt his coming on board had been a ‘turning point’.

Gavin Wheatley, from Plus Architecture, said: “We feel the scheme as submitted and under consideration today will be a gold standard exemplar sustainable community development within an area of outstanding natural beauty that would set a high bar to how you revitalise brownfield sites of this nature.”

Several members of the committee did express ‘disappointment’ at the level of affordable housing proposed.

But officers explained the applicant had been able to apply something called vacant building credit, which applies to brownfield sites where existing buildings need to be demolished.

William Meyer was one of several to question the inclusion of the woodburning stoves.

Officers explained that a district heating system, a combined heat and power system and heat source pumps had all been investigated and found not to be viable options.

They explained that the scheme does include measures to address climate change and is policy compliant, but the national park could not ‘dictate what solution is appropriate where’.

Vanessa Rowlands said: “I want to say how impressive this scheme is. The 32 per cent biodiversity net gain is fantastic.”

She also welcomed the Passivhaus element of the development, the sustainable construction methods and the delivery of some affordable housing.

However Heather Baker did question the sustainability of the site, given its poor public transport links and distance from Fernhurst village.

She said: “People in rural environments use their cars whether we like it or not.”

Alun Alesbury, chairman of the committee, replied: “This is a large allocation in our local plan for housing and it is where it is.”

Barbara Holyome added: “I do like the design and I do like the idea that there are a lot of green corridors because I think it’s so important for this particular area as the Syngenta site was all concrete and brick.”