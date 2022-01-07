Redevelopment of Chichester industrial estate can proceed as corrected planning conditions are accepted
A number of errors made in planning conditions for the redevelopment of an industrial estate have been corrected by Chichester District Council.
The errors all related to conditions attached to the redevelopment of St James Industrial Estate, on Westhampnett Road.
Permission for the work was given in 2020 was given in 2020, while another application – to reduce the overall height of the set-up and separate one large building into ten smaller units – was approved in 2021.
During a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (January 5), members were told that errors had been made in a number of the conditions attached to the 2021 permission.
A spokesman said: “A number of conditions required under the 2020 permission were either carried over incorrectly in error or missed off the [2021] decision notice completely.”
The conditions in question included those relating to lighting, noise mitigation, delivery hours, an external mechanical plant, and the widening of a footpath.
The committee agreed to bring the relevant conditions in line with what had been previously agreed.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for CC/21/03391/FUL.