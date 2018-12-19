Pulborough pupil’s painting chosen for MP’s Christmas card

A painting by a pupil from Pulborough has been chosen as the design to feature on an MP’s Christmas card this year.

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert selected the artwork by Taylor Young, a nine-year-old pupil at St Mary’s CE Primary School in Pulborough, from a strong field of contenders.

The painting ‘Bridge over the River Arun’ will be reproduced on more than a thousand Christmas cards and an e-card which will be sent to thousands more.

Nick Herbert said: “I am so grateful to the children of St Mary’s School for helping me with my Christmas card this year.

“I was impressed with all of the paintings and the children had clearly worked very hard.

“I especially liked Taylor’s painting of the bridge over the River Arun which I thought was very striking.”

The MP visited the school at the end of last month to select the artwork from a number of paintings by children in different year groups.

Acting Headteacher Samantha Copus welcomed the MP to the school and introduced him to the children who had painted pictures of local scenes.

MPs produce and send Christmas cards at their own expense, not from parliamentary funds.