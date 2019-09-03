Prorogation of Parliament a ‘cynical act’

Boris Johnson’s plans to prorogue Parliament have been labelled a ‘cynical act’ by the Lib Dems’ general election candidate for Mid Sussex.

Parliament is due to be suspended from early September to mid-October, with a Queen’s Speech set to follow on October 14.

However the country is currently set to leave the EU on October 31 and fears have been raised about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The Government could attempt to force a general election if it suffers a defeat at the hands of MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit.

Robert Eggleston, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, said: “We rightly pride ourselves on being a Parliamentary democracy, of the legislature having the right to hold the executive to account and providing us with a safeguard against what would otherwise be unfettered executive power.

“An unprecedented five-week prorogation of Parliament, by an un-elected Prime Minister, is a cynical act which is designed to thwart the right of Parliament to do its job and to steamroller through a no-deal Brexit which Parliament does not support.

“This step by the Government is both a present and future danger to our precious democracy. It is tantamount to an executive coup and should, and must, be resisted by all legal means necessary.”