‘Poor financial return’ for town from Bistrot Pierre seafront restaurant

The financial return to taxpayers from a Bistrot Pierre planned on Worthing seafront has been criticised by Labour.

Plans to demolish a shelter on the Promenade and build the restaurant south of West Buildings were approved by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee earlier this month.

Afterwards the Labour group attempted to call-in the council’s decision to award a 200-year lease to Bistrot Pierre for the plot of land.

They argued that the lease was excessively long and gave little direct financial benefit to the council and Worthing council taxpayers.

However the call-in request was rejected by officers.

Beccy Cooper, Labour group leader, said: “We would have expected that, for a prime site such as this, on the beach and at the heart of Worthing’s heritage seafront opposite West Buildings, the council would have been able to secure an excellent financial deal for the town. Instead, a very long lease has been awarded with negligible return to council taxpayers.”

Development of the site was originally put out to tender and Bistrot Pierre’s bid beat out seven others, but since then the company has negotiated the terms of its offer ‘down to a point where now it is more likely worse than the others’, Cllr Cooper suggested.

She added: “The £25,000 premium secured for the site is a fraction of the original offer, and the rental has been halved to around £6,000 a year. Despite this, the council has still gone ahead with the deal without trying to re-market the site to a better offer.”

In rejecting the call-in, council officers quoted the council’s own consultants view that, because Bistrot Pierre ‘substantially reduced the rent and premium during renegotiations over the last two years, and [because] it was decided not to re-market the land, we are unable to confirm that the agreed terms represent best value’.

Cllr Cooper said: “This is a disgraceful capitulation by our council - giving away our seafront to developers for a ridiculously long lease and with next to no financial return. It’s a short term, questionable decision in order to get something built on that site. To suggest that this type of commercial development is the only option for developing our seafront shows a distinct lack of imagination and a poor understanding of what our community would like to see.”

In response a council spokesman said: “This shelter, which has been derelict for a while now, forms part of our strategy to regenerate our seafront, bringing in new people and investment for the benefit of the whole borough.

“An independent valuation of the site found the council was justified to enter into this deal. After negotiation we came to a rent which, while bringing in a sum for the council, also gives the company a solid basis to push on with their plans in what are difficult economic circumstances.

“It must be borne in mind that the successful bidder has to fund the construction of the new restaurant. This company will now also be entirely responsible for the upkeep of the building rather than the burden falling on local council taxpayers.

“Our sole intention is to offer an exciting seafront regeneration plan that entices business to invest in our town, especially as high streets all over the UK are facing great uncertainty, so that our places can be revitalised and re-energised.”