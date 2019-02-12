Plea to tackle village’s traffic issues ‘before there is a fatality’

‘Strong and immediate’ action needs to be taken to avoid a fatality due to traffic issues on Stane Street, according to Westhampnett Parish Council.

Writing to Sussex Police, the council highlighted recent road traffic incidents, particularly in Stane Street and Madgwick Lane.

Speeding, parking and additional congestion issues in the area from construction and roadworks have all contributed to the situation, it added.

It wrote: “The parish council calls on you and the other authorities copied, to take strong and immediate action before there is a fatality in our village.

“It is clear that travelling along Stane Street is not safe.

“The parish council requests that more permanent 30mph signs are introduced on Stane Street and Madgwick Lane, including such measures as painting 30 on the road at regular intervals.

“It is also requested that double yellow lines are painted forthwith, on both sides of Stane Street, from the west side of Claypit Lane junction, to the mini-roundabout at Maudlin, in accordance with part of the parking proposals being prepared by West Sussex County Council.

“Lastly, please could regular day and night-time speeding and parking enforcement be carried out.”