Plans to reduce Chichester library’s opening times

Plans to reduce opening hours at some West Sussex libraries and cut the mobile library service completely have been put out to public consultation.

As part of its efforts to save £75.5m over the next four year, the council plans to close Crawley, Chichester, Horsham and Worthing libraries from 6pm rather than the current 7pm from April 2020.

It also plans to drop its Horsham-based mobile library at the same time.

The Bognor-based service was taken off the road in June when its pre-MOT inspection showed it would cost more to make the vehicle roadworthy than it was actually worth.

The county council hopes to save £175,000 by making the changes and members of the public have until Wednesday November 13 to have their say.

The final decision will be taken later in November by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for fire & rescue and communities.

A council spokesman said: “Regrettably, we need to consider significant savings but it is important to stress that no decisions have yet been made.”

